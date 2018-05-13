NASA plans to send mini-helicopter to Mars

Known simply as "The Mars Helicopter," the device weighs less than four pounds (1.8 kilograms), and its main body section, or fuselage, is about the size of a softball.



It will be attached to the belly pan of the Mars 2020 rover, a wheeled robot that aims to determine the habitability of the Martian environment, search for signs of ancient life, and assess natural resources and hazards for future human explorers.



Mars 2020 is planned for launch in July 2020 with an arrival on the surface of Mars expected in February 2021.



"NASA has a proud history of firsts," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.



"The idea of a helicopter flying the skies of another planet is thrilling."



No nation has ever flown an helicopter on Mars before.