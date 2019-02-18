Victoria Beckham goes 'retro' at London Fashion Week show

The former Spice Girl chose the rarified galleries of the Tate Britain museum, a neoclassical building home to some of the country's most treasured art, for only her second catwalk show in the British capital.

"I have been thinking about what women want, about modern femininity," she told audiences in show notes describing her autumn/winter 2019 collection.

"There are touches of retro, pinches of the '70s. Yet it's all brought together into something encapsulating what we call the modern feminine alphabet," the 44-year-old said.

The audience was as expected packed with fashion industry celebrities, including Vogue magazine heavyweights Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

Meanwhile her family, from husband David Beckham to kids Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper, were front row to show their support.

Beckham celebrated a decade of her brand previously only exhibited in New York by showcasing in London for the first time, in the autumn of 2018, in a homecoming of sorts.

"The studio is based here, as is our flagship store, and I felt I wanted to continue to be a part of London Fashion Week," she told The Guardian of the decision to feature in Britain again.

This time around the designer said she wanted to accentuate "lots of colour, lots of pattern" in her collection, with a bold palette ranging from absinthe green to lipstick red, dusty pink to pale teal.

Tweeds, wools and silks were "matched and mismatched", in everything from blazers and trousers to sweaters and scarves, alongside a plethora of high-heeled boots, closed or open-toed.