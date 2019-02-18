Burberry's Tisci brings contrasting Britain to London catwalk

Presenting an Autumn/Winter 2019 line entitled "Tempest", the Italian designer dressed models, including Gigi Hadid and Natalia Vodianova, in streetwear as well as the British brand's traditional more elegant day and evening outfits.

Two rooms, with different music including thumping rap, instrumental and snippets of news bulletins, added to the idea of contrasts in the show, which began with the edgy looks of oversized puffer and quilted jackets, loose polo shirts, corset tops, slip dresses and loose tracksuit-like trousers.

One jacket had the Union Jack flag flowing from the sides, while several had faux fur embellishments or trains.

The Burberry signature check print made an appearance on trenches and other outfits as did the TB monogram - initials of the brand's founder, Thomas Burberry. Shoes consisted of sneakers and booties with animal skin-like prints.

After the casual wear came tailored ensembles, with embellished coats, dresses cinched at the waist and pleated skirts. Burberry's signature trench was deconstructed and came with a poncho worn with embellished heels.

Menswear consisted of a range of duffle coats over tailored suits, sometimes bearing zips and boat-neck knit jumpers.

For the evening, Tisci presented dresses in beige and black and white. His colour palette consisted of beige with dabs of orange, brown, red and green.