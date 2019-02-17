Floating moon-themed parade kicks off Venice Carnival

Spectators lined the canal as elaborately decorated boats, accompanied by music, made their way down the waterway.

"Blame the moon" is the theme of this year's parade, a spokeswoman said, to mark 50 years since man first walked on the moon, and in reference to Shakespeare's play Othello, where the moon is blamed for driving men mad.

The Venice Carnival tradition dates back centuries and is famous for the stylised masks donned by revellers. In recent decades, the event has become a major tourist attraction for the city.