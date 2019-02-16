New species of Angolan 'horned' spider unearthed

Named 'Ceratogyrus attonitifer', the arachnid belongs to the group known as the horned baboon spiders that possess a type of protuberance, but nothing like the softer and longer protrusion of this species.

Researchers first came across the odd looking spider in 2015 when collecting specimens as part of surveys done in the Okavango catchment, straddling Angola, Namibia and Botswana.

Several female specimens from the Miombo forests of central Angola were collected out of burrows for the Okavango Wilderness Project.

Surprisingly locals were able to furnish experts with information on the biology and behaviour of the spider they had long dubbed as "chandachuly".

South African researchers have only sketched the description of their new specimen but remain unsure of the horn function.