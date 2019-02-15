Berlin gets a new baby polar bear

The city's Tierpark Zoo published a video on Friday of a baby female polar bear - looking just like a cuddly toy - making heart-melting cries as vets paid her a first visit.

She made her first leaps towards the zookeepers, zoo director Andreas Knieriem told dpa on Thursday after he had made his first visit to her enclosure.

She may be a predator, but "of course she did not know what these little green men suddenly there were," Knieriem said.

The vets' examination with vaccination and worming also showed that at about 8.5 kilograms and 60 centimetres long, the little one born on December 1 is already strong.

She will be able to follow her mother Tonja, 9, to the outside area in mid-March, according to the director.

Polar bear mortality is very high as they are born very under-developed: when they are born they are only as big as a guinea pig, as well as being blind and deaf.