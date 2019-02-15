Endangered macaws rescued in Chile

At first, customs agents found 29 macaws in the boot of a taxi and upon further inspection, another 30 were found, according to local media reports.

The animal trafficker had stolen the baby birds from their nests in the city of Osorno. The rare birds looked barely alive with their feathers dirty, sticky and moulting. They had been drugged and were on their way to the middle of the country to be sold as pets.

Animal rights activist Patricia Cocas, said the crime was punishable by up to eight years in total for the capture of an endangered species and cruelty of animal trafficking.

Chile's National Zoo are taking care of the rescued macaws in order to return them to the wild.