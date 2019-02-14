Go skiing in Copenhagen city centre

Downhill, downtown, this is the city centre power station the neighbours don't object to.

Ski slope visitor, Pelle Hansen, says: "It's a fantastic experience in the middle of a city to be able to do what you do like the most. So to ski inside the city is fantastic. Instead of having to go six, seven, eight, ten hours to a ski destination, you can be here in ten minutes."

The 85 metre high ski slope is part of Copenhagen's ambition to become the world's first carbon neutral capital.

The waste to energy plant underneath burns garbage from around more than 600,000 residents and businesses - powering and heating the city.

Copenhill Direstor, Christian Ingels, says: "Our ski-slope here at Copenhill is a lot different than when you visit a mountain. First we have a limited capacity of 150 persons an hour and that limit is because we want people to have a good experience, we don't want people to stand in a queue for too long. And then the most obvious is it's not a real mountain, it's a waste-to-energy plant and we have a dry-slope material, we're not running on snow so we can run 365 days a year."

Denmark may be famously flat - but its attitude to fun is anything but.