Wire fox terrier wins top prize at Westminster dog show in New York

The Wire Fox Terrier after winning Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The animal, named King, captured the most coveted prize at the two-day event at Madison Square Garden, besting challengers from all 50 U.S. states and 14 countries. The competition drew 2,800 dogs from 203 breeds and varieties.

"Tonight is ... I can't even describe it," said an emotional Gabriel Rangel, King's handler, on the floor of Madison Square Garden.

"After you win this magnificent show there's really nothing else to win. He should be running around in a field of grass," Rangel said moments after the wire fox terrier won the coveted top prize.

He won the terrier group and claimed the top trophy over finalists from five other groups. The winner of the non-sporting canine group, a schipperke, was ruled ineligible before the "Best in Show" competition began due to ownership eligibility requirements.