'The Favourite' rules BAFTAs with most wins

The actresses of 'The Favourite' at BAFTA

Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical film, about a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico, has won a string of prizes this awards season, further cementing its path to potential Oscar success.

On Sunday, the critically-acclaimed movie had four wins, including Cinematography and Film Not In The English Language.

"To see a film about an indigenous domestic worker embraced this way in an age when fear and anger propose to divide us means the world to me," Cuaron said as he accepted the Best Film prize.

"Reverting back to a world of separation and isolation is not a solution to anything," Cuaron added, at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is demanding a wall be built on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Cuaron thanked Netflix for getting behind the film, which is in Spanish and has garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, a major recognition for the streaming service.