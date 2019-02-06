Oscars will take place without a host

"We can confirm that there will be no host," a spokesperson from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences without elaborating.

The Academy was left hostless after actor and comedian Kevin Hart pulled out of the gig in December.

Gala organisers who have been struggling to overcome a steady decline in viewership scrambled to find a replacement but finally settled for a ceremony with no emcee.

Industry insiders said the producers of the 91st Academy Awards on February 24 plan to try out a new format with a selection of Hollywood A-listers introducing various segments.

The last time the Oscars went without a host was in 1989, when actor Rob Lowe was raked over the coals for his musical duet with Snow White.