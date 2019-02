On the eve of the Spring Festival on Monday, colorful lights illuminated skyscrapers along the Minjiang River and the Aofeng Bridge in east China's Fujian Province.

The lighting decorations displayed the warm and festive mood in Fuzhou City, Fujian's provincial capital, extending warm wishes and festive greetings.

The city of Tengzhou in eastern Shandong Province was radiant as traditional lanterns in different shapes such as dragons created a festive atmosphere.