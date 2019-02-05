'Glass' shatter-proof atop N.American box office

Directed and financed by M. Night Shyamalan, Universal's superhero thriller unites the narratives from his "Unbreakable" (2000) and "Split" (2016).

Much of the film starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson and James McAvoy takes place in a psychiatric facility.

The overall box office was down 30.5 percent from last weekend and down 22 percent from the same weekend in 2018, Exhibitor Relations noted in its weekly box office report.

"Overall, the weekend is expected to be the worst Super Bowl weekend at the box office since 2000 when Destination Films's 'Eye of the Beholder' starring Ashley Judd and Ewan McGregor topped the box office," fellow industry monitor Box Office Mojo said in its own analysis.

Keeping "Glass" company in the number two spot was buddy drama "The Upside," with earnings of $8.7 million.

"The Upside" which stars Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic who hires ex-convict Kevin Hart as his caretaker is a remake of the popular French film "Les Intouchables."

"Miss Bala," in which Gina Rodriguez features as a Los Angeles woman who finds herself mixed up in the dark world of drug trafficking on the Mexican border, debuted in third place at $6.9 million.

Sinking a notch to fourth place was superhero flick "Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa as the underwater king.

It earned $4.9 million, for a global take of more than $1.1 billion -- making it the most successful DC Comics adaptation of all time, according to Exhibitor Relations.

After eight weeks, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is holding in the fifth spot, with takings of $4.5 million and a North American total so far of $175.4 million.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Green Book" ($4.3 million)

"The Kid Who Would Be King" ($4.2 million)

"A Dog's Way Home" ($3.6 million)

"Escape Room" ($2.9 million)

"They Shall Not Grow Old" ($2.4 million)