Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveil plaque at Bristol theatre

  • Saturday 02, February 2019 in 9:48 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a plaque in the Old Vic theatre in Bristol on Friday (February 1) after greeting people outside in the snow.
Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first child in the spring, visited the city's Old Vic, built in 1766 and the oldest continuously working theatre in the English-speaking world.
 
The royal couple went on a tour of the theatre which recently underwent a multi-million pound restoration.
 
They then watched school children perform an excerpt of a play before unveiling the plaque.
 
They are later due to visit Empire Fighting Chance, a charity which seeks to use boxing to try to help young people, who are failing at school or at risk of drifting into unemployment or crime, turn their lives around.