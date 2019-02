Meghan, wearing a black dress and coat, met students in person and via Skype at the event which was her first official visit with the ACU since she became patron of the organisation.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, passed her patronages of the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities to Meghan who married the queen's grandson, Prince Harry, last year.

ACU is the world's first and oldest international university network, with more than 500 member institutions in over 50 countries.