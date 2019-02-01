Ice instruments melt musical boundaries in Italian Alps

Today, the US-born artist is in charge of an ice orchestra of local musicians playing a series of concerts at sub-zero temperatures in a vast, custom-built igloo high in the Italian Alps.

"I made snow and ice sculptures in the ski resort where I’m from in New Mexico (for 16 years)... and then I decided it would be cool to make a sculpture of a violin," Linhart, 59, told AFP.

"I heard the sound coming from inside and thought 'wow this is super exciting, if I just tighten up the strings a little bit more it would be louder'," he recalled.

Overtightening the strings, however, caused the instrument to shatter into little pieces, he recounted.

"But I had heard enough, it was the beginning," said Linhart, his large frame treading nimbly among the delicate instruments on stage in the igloo.

Strength in fragility

Cellist Nicola Segatta, who helped build his own instrument out of ice, says their sound is "more crystalline" than the classic wooden instruments.

"They’re incredibly fragile. When you’re building them there’s the constant risk that they’ll disintegrate into a thousand pieces," said the musician, who had been part of the orchestra that day.

But the intensity of the music produced by the ice instruments brings out a strong emotional reaction in the audience, in counterpoint to their fragility, he added.

The ice instruments require amplification, and technicians battle constantly to keep the sound coming in the adverse conditions.

As the audience enters the igloo, where temperatures average minus 12 degrees C (10 degrees F), it begins to warm up, and so do the instruments, forcing the musicians constantly to retune.