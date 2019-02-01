As awards race heats up, molten metal is forged into BAFTA statues

Miles from the Royal Albert Hall where the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will roll out the red carpet, molten metal is poured into moulds to create the prizes to be handed out on Feb. 10 at the event seen as an important curtain-raiser for the Oscars.

Designed by U.S. sculptor Mitzi Cunliffe in 1955, the 27 cm (11 inches) high, 3.7 kg (8 pound) tragicomic masks have been hand-made at New Pro Foundries since the 1970s.

Costume romp "The Favourite" leads nominations with 12 nods, including for its stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix movie "Roma", political comedy "Vice", Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born" with Lady Gaga are also in the running.