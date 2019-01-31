Royal Caribbean reveals world's longest sea waterslide

Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas vessel is undergoing a $115 million remodeling. This includes the construction of the world's longest waterslide at sea, measuring roughly 244 meters in length.

According to Geek, the new slide called "The Blaster" will have the capacity of launching a two-person raft down the slide using five waterjets.

A section of the slide protrudes off the edge of the ship and other areas of the tube are transparent giving guests a unique view of the ocean.

Opposite to "The Blaster" is another slide called "Riptide." This mat-racer slide also has a transparent part that curves off the side of the cruise ship.

The remodeled Navigator of the Seas will be launched again on February 24. It will be setting sail from the coast of Miami to the Bahamas.