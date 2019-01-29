Supreme skateboard collection auctioned for $800,000

  • Tuesday 29, January 2019 in 11:20 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: A collection of all 248 skateboards produced by streetwear brand Supreme has been sold for a record $800,000 at a Sotheby's online auction.
Supreme, founded by British designer James Jebbia and established in 1994 in New York's Soho neighborhood, gained a special status among skateboarding connoisseurs with its streetwear-inspired clothing. 
 
Starting in 1998, it also began offering quality, limited-series boards designed by big-name artists like Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and Richard Prince. 
 
The collection, sold in a two-week online auction that ended Friday, included Louis Vuitton-monogrammed decks, a series of Last Supper decks and a tribute to Nike Air Jordan sneakers.
 
Also in the collection was a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk worth several thousand dollars.
 
The entire Supreme production was brought together by Los Angeles collector Ryan Fuller, who began his yearslong quest in 2005.