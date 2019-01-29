No butter, no cream: Vegan rules at French pastry match

Twenty-one countries took part in the final of a competition organised every two years, under the banner of the Lyon Gastronomy Fair.

Competitors had 10 hours to prepare a dessert based on chocolate and honey, a frozen desert made of fruit, and one without any butter, cream, eggs or any other animal product.

In addition the teams had to produce three sculptures, of chocolate, sugar and ice cream.

To the naked eye, none of the creations looked much different from classic cakes, even though they made use of soy milk, almond and hazelnuts, and plenty of fruit.

The British team offered an all-white dessert filled with a beetroot-raspberry sorbet.

Egypt, meanwhile produced a macaroon by replacing the traditional airy egg whites with aquafaba, the water in which chickpeas have been cooked.

Not everyone was embracing the vegan concept, however.

"Butter and cream, that's 100 percent the pleasure of eating. I don't know how to explain it fat is good for your morale," said Philippe Rigollot, a pastry chef who won the contest in 2005.

Critics also say vegan desserts often end up too sugary, since there's no animal fats to soften the sweetness.

But Malaysia's enthusiastic team rose to the challenge, taking the cup Monday with a meticulous crafting of monkeys dressed like Elvis.

Japan, one of the few teams to include a woman, took second place, followed by a visibly disappointed Italy.

France, as the current title holder, did not field a team this year, but it remains the pastry champion with eight world cups since the competition began thirty years ago.