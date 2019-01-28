'Black Panther' scores big win at Screen Actors Guild Awards

The film won for best ensemble cast, besting musical romance "A Star Is Born," Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman," Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" and rom-com "Crazy Rich Asians."

Chadwick Boseman, who plays the title role in what was the top-grossing film in North America in 2018, explained the film's significance alongside his co-stars, nearly all of them black.

This year, the SAG Awards come at a key point in the race to next month's Academy Awards just after the Oscars nominations, and well before voting for the winners begins.

The Screen Actors Guild accounts for a major percentage of the 8,000-odd Oscar voters, so the SAG winners will earn a lot of awards season momentum.

Despite four nominations, "A Star Is Born" the latest iteration of the classic Tinseltown story of an aging star and the ingenue he discovers went home empty-handed.

One major absentee at the 25th edition of the SAG Awards was Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" the top Oscar nomination getter was left out of SAG contention.