Nearly 2,000 people join annual plunge into icy Danube

Most participants wore neoprene suits, Viking helmets and other colourful costumes, but 70 wore nothing but their bathing suits.

Organisers said the temperature of the Danube, or Donau in German, was 2.5 degrees Celsius (36.5°F). Twenty swimmers suffered hypothermia and had to be pulled out of the water.

Volunteers doled out hot soup as the swimmers emerged.

Michael Moeller said he wore neoprene the first two years he came, but has participated bare-chested for the past 13 years.

Thomas Giesefeld said the experience was exhilarating.

Organisers said 222 groups from 162 communities took part this year, including swimmers from as far away as Poland, France and the Czech Republic.