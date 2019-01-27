Nearly 2,000 people join annual plunge into icy Danube

  • Sunday 27, January 2019 in 4:17 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A record 1,917 hardy swimmers of all ages joined an annual 400-metre race in the icy Danube River in southern Germany on Saturday, a popular event now in its 50th year.
Most participants wore neoprene suits, Viking helmets and other colourful costumes, but 70 wore nothing but their bathing suits.
 
Organisers said the temperature of the Danube, or Donau in German, was 2.5 degrees Celsius (36.5°F). Twenty swimmers suffered hypothermia and had to be pulled out of the water.
 
Volunteers doled out hot soup as the swimmers emerged.
 
Michael Moeller said he wore neoprene the first two years he came, but has participated bare-chested for the past 13 years.
 
Thomas Giesefeld said the experience was exhilarating.
    
Organisers said 222 groups from 162 communities took part this year, including swimmers from as far away as Poland, France and the Czech Republic.