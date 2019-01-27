Wingsuit flyers give soaring tribute to Sao Paulo's 465th anniversary

The flyers donned wingsuits with LED lights so they could be seen streaking through the night skies over the South American megalopolis before landing on the city's famed artery of Paulista Avenue.

"Wow, I'm shaking, that was very cool. We are used to jumping, but never in the middle of the city, let alone in Sao Paulo on Paulista Avenue at night with an incredible view, it was really cool," said wingsuit flyer Lucas de Zorzi.

Sao Paulo was founded on January 25, 1554 and the city's metropolitan area holds some 21 million people.