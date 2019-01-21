World's oldest man dies in Japan at age 113

Masazo Nonaka, who was certified in April by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest male, died early Sunday while sleeping at his home – a hot spring inn - in Ashoro Town on the island of Hokkaido, Kyodo News agency reported, citing his family.

"We feel shocked at the loss of this big figure," his granddaughter Yuko Nonaka said. "His last moments were calm. He passed away without causing our family any fuss at all."

"I had many quarrels with him, but we had enjoyed being together," she said. "I'm filled with feelings of gratitude."

Nonaka was born on July 25, 1905, just months before Albert Einstein published his special theory of relativity. In 1931, he married and went on to have five children.

Japan, one of the world’s fastest ageing countries, had 69,785 centenarians as of September, nearly 90 per cent of whom are women, the government said.

The world's oldest living person, Kane Tanaka, a 116-year-old woman, is also Japanese and lives in Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu.