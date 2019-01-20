Catherine Deneuve auctions Yves Saint Laurent collection

Close to 130 one-of-a-kind styles crafted by the late designer for Deneuve, a close friend, will go on sale at Christie's on January 24. They include red carpet looks like a shimmering gold number worn by Deneuve to the Oscars, which is expected to fetch between 2,000 to 3,000 euros ($3,411).

The 'Belle de Jour' actress, a fashion fan often spotted among the guests at Parisian catwalk shows, is selling the designs after parting with a house in Normandy where she had stored them for decades, now has nowhere to keep them.

Deneuve, 75, has not said was the funds raised would be used for.

Saint Laurent - one of the 20th centuries' most influential designers, who popularized tuxedos for women - died in 2008. He and Deneuve met when the actress was only 22.

Many of Saint Laurent's hallmarks, including the women's tuxedo, leopard print and motifs of black and gold, were on display, with the exhibition divided into various rooms to show the breadth of his designs.