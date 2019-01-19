'Alita' experience hopes to give movie-goers an extra dimension

'Passport to Iron City' is an experience which has been set up in Los Angeles, New York and Austin, Texas, where visitors can compete in teams against each other but inside various set-pieces from the film.

He said: "How many times have you been to a movie and you said: 'Boy, I loved that. I'd like to do it again?' Well you go see the movie again and that's great, that works but you can also come Chip Seelig, who is an investor in the film 'Alita: Battle Angel' is the man behind bringing the film's world to life.

here and so I think this is more about deepening the relationship with the fan, that they have fun and they really enjoy the movie experience and this gives them another way on reflecting back on it."

The experience is created by iam8bit's Amanda White and Jon Gibson with the help of the film's production team. "'Passport to Iron City' is well over a year in the making and we got to work with everyone involved in the production, from the production designers to Livestorm to the wardrobe department to the composer to... everybody," said Gibson, adding: "That's a rarity. Usually it's under lock and key in a safe and 'don't talk to anybody until the film's ready to come out' so it was a great privilege."