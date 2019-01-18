French foie gras makers fed up by toughened California ban

California has formally blocked the sale and production of foie gras (literally "fat liver") since 2012. That ban has now been reinforced after the U.S. Supreme Court declined last week to hear an appeal brought by farmers and chefs.

In France, which makes around 70 percent of the world's foie gras, farmers and high-end producers see a double-standard, arguing that they treat the animals well, with no harm done to them during the fattening process.

In California, animal-rights campaigners have picketed high-end restaurants that serve foie gras, denouncing the manufacturing process as an unnecessary cruelty to animals.

The force-feeding, known as "gavage", involves inserting a metal tube into the animals' throats, allowing them to consume far more grain than they would naturally eat and fattening their livers by up to 10 times the normal size.

Some decorated chefs, including France's Albert Roux, are opposed to foie gras, no longer serving it in their restaurants, while many supermarket chains also will not stock it.

In France, foie gras has been recognized as part of the nation's "cultural and gastronomic heritage" since 2006. But several European countries ban its production, including the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Britain, and there are similar bans in Australia and Argentina.