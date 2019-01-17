Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Cirque du Soleil's 'Totem' premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with representatives from the charity as well as cast members from the show, before receiving a standing ovation from audience members.

Other guests attending the premiere included actor Sir David Jason, singer Beverley Knight and model Kelly Brook.

"It's fantastic for us that we have the younger royals really immersing themselves in more charitable causes," singer Beverley Knight told Reuters.

The charity Sentebale was founded in 2006 by Prince Harry and Lesotho's Prince Seeiso to help children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.