Design for life: La Sorogeeka associates

Over the years, the company has evolved from its origins in India to become a name synonymous with luxury, opulence, and grandeur from Los Angeles to London, Dubai to Paris, Tashkent to New Delhi.

LSA focuses on providing its clients globally with innovative and bespoke interior design solutions, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The LSA designers work hard to incorporate innovation into every project, setting industry benchmarks in design, quality, innovation, and value.

With the majority of LSA’s projects spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, the Middle East is considered the ideal fit for the company’s everyday transactions due to its central location to the rest of the world. The Middle East region also shares great value synergies with LSA based on the market's deep-rooted appreciation for luxury products and quality services.

Design Director, Anjali Goel said LSA was recognized as an internationally acclaimed design consulting firm synonymous with conceptualizing, engineering and delivering the world's most distinguished projects. LSA's core brand values; originality, prestige, perfection, and creativity are the building blocks to its success as an industry leader.

"LSA is empowered by its sense of self. The team is encouraged to imagine the future and embrace every challenge with an optimistic outlook. We are devoted to upholding the rich and trusted legacy of La Sorogeeka that has been built over the last three decades, and every project undertaken is a reflection of its provenance, whilst striving for continuous innovation. We listen to our clients, learning their preferences and creating original designs that suit each design brief, with “one size fits all” never considered an option," Goel said.

LSA aims to provide clients with the most innovative solutions to their design needs. The design team continuously striving to deliver original designs that strike a balance between functionality and aesthetics, delivering bespoke solutions to each client.