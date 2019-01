Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Britain's Prince Harry receives bouquet of flowers

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan talked babies with the residents of the UK town of Birkenhead on Monday .

The Duke and Duchess were on a visit to the northern English town where they viewed a new statue of local war poet Wilfred Owen, and visited a youth community hub.

The royal couple took time to meet with the crowds of well-wishers who turned up to see them.

They are expecting their first child in the spring.