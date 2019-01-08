Elliott celebrates 50th year of his acting career

The honour for the "A Star is Born" actor came on the eve of Elliott celebrating the 50th year of his acting career. In the film, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine who discovers, and falls in love with, struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). Elliott stars as Jackson Maine's brother, Bobby.

Elliott most recently earned SAG Award and a Critics' Choice Award nominations, and won a National Board of Review Award for his performance in "A Star is Born." His other notable film credits include "Mask," "Roadhouse," "The Big Lebowski," "Tombstone," and "Fatal Beauty."