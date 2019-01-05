Wild puma rescued from tree in Chilean capital

The young male puma, which weighs around 30 kilograms, was first seen up a huge tree on Wednesday afternoon in the El Arrayan neighbourhood.

He remained there, practically without moving, until he was shot with a tranquilizer dart by the Agriculture and Livestock Service, after which he fell 18m onto cushions, his drop also slowed by branches.

"It was the best scenario. It was a low-risk fall," Alejandra Montalba, director at the city's Metropolitan Zoo, which oversaw the rescue operation, told local media.

Following the rescue, the puma was taken to the Santiago zoo, although it is due to be released back into the wild at a later date.

"He climbed the tree because he was very scared as there were dogs and many people. He wasn't going to come down alone," added Montalba.