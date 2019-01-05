Five teens dead in Polish escape room fire

"The victims of this tragedy are 15-year-old children, girls celebrating a birthday," Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski told broadcaster TVN24.

Fire spokesman Tomasz Kubiak could only confirm that the dead were women, telling AFP that "one man with severe burns was taken to an intensive care unit".

Local police press officer Monika Kosiec told reporters that the injured man was thought to be 25 years old.

Police and fire officials said they did not yet know what started the blaze in the escape room, which was reported in the early evening.