Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that public employees should not flatter or attempt to "take the boss's heart" in the workplace, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Other behaviours banned in the order include drinking on the job, using social media and nepotism.

While the order did not specify the punishment for flattery, it stated that those found in violation of the regulations would "be subject to disciplinary measures according to legal provisions."