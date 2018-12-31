Frenchman attempts to cross the Atlantic in a barrel

The barrel is 3 meters in length and 2.10 meters in width, according to Savin's website.

The interior of the barrel consists of a six-square-meter living space, which includes a tiny kitchen and a sleeping bunk along with a pothole for Savin to enjoy the view.

Savin explains on his website that he brought along satellite technology and equipment to gather data about the ocean. He also took an amphora of white wine and a block of foie gras.

Savin set sail from El Hierro in the Canary Islands and is attempting to reach the Caribbean using only ocean currents and winds to propel his barrel, the New York Times reports.

Savin is sharing his progress on social media by sharing pictures and tracking GPS coordinates. He plans to celebrate New Years' and his 72nd birthday at sea.

Savin raised money for the journey through crowdfunding and receiving partial funding from two barrel makers.

On his website, atlantique-tonneau.com, Savin states that he has already crossed the Atlantic four times using only a sailboat.