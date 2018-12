First Interactive episode allows viewers to have a "choose you own adventure" experience while watching the show. A short tutorial explains how the process works when the episode is accessed for the first time.

When the episode arrives at a diverging point, Those choices are erased should the viewer decide to start the episode over from the beginning. 'Bandersnatch' capitalizes on the recent trend of 1980s nostalgia. The title comes from an actual 1984 computer game that was never released.