Process of making Chocolate

The region's hot, humid conditions -- like those of South America, western Africa and Southeast Asia -- are perfect for growing cocoa plants.

Pods are harvested manually twice a year. Once ripe they are picked from trees and opened using a wooden club or machete to extract the 20-40 wet cocoa beans inside.

Still covered in pulp, the beans are piled up, covered and left to ferment naturally. The length of this process, critical to developing flavor, depends on the type of bean.

The next step is the all-important drying process, which takes between one and two weeks.

Beans are usually laid out in the sunshine until their moisture content is reduced from 60 to about 7.5 percent.

They're then packed into sacks, stored and later shipped to factories where manufacturers clean and roast them.

The fragments of beans are ground in mills until they're reduced to a thick chocolaty liquid which solidifies on cooling. This is the basic ingredient for all chocolate and cocoa products.