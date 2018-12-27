'Stan & Ollie,' an intimate portait of comedic genius

"Stan and Ollie," released in the US this Friday, marks the first time a feature filmmaker has tackled the slapstick comedy geniuses, known for films including "Sons of the Desert" (1933) and "Way Out West" (1937).

Along with Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy embodied the late 1920s golden years of silent film.

The emergence of "talkies" films with sound then propelled them to world stardom by the mid-1930s.

But instead of documenting the stratospheric heights of their success, in "Stan and Ollie," director Jon S. Baird introduces two worn-out heroes clambering for one last hurrah.

From 1944, Hollywood had turned the page on Laurel and Hardy -- but they clung on, even starting a tour of English theaters in 1953, both aged over 60 by that point.

But audiences two-thirds empty sparked disillusionment and tension between "El Gordo" and "El Flaco" the fat one and the skinny one as they are known in the Spanish-speaking world.

Exploring Laurel and Hardy's one-of-a-kind partnership took some imagination: even if there is evidence scribbled down somewhere, neither ever publicly spoke of their closeness.

"It wasn't replicating their movies because those exist," John C. Reilly, who portrays Hardy, told a New York panel discussion in early December.