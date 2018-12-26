Torun gingerbread: the ancient luxury with a secret recipe

The bakers at the Kopernik Confectionery Factory in Poland's historic central city of Torun taste the matured dough, checking whether each vat is ready for baking.

The factory has used a jealously-guarded secret mix of spices since it opened in 1763 and has been serving up its popular brand of gingerbread non-stop ever since, with the exception of a few years' hiatus during World War II.

Only six of the factory's bakers know the exact proportion and types of spices that are used, according to spokesman Jakub Kopczynski.

"Cloves preserve the dough, which of course also includes flour and sugar, allowing it to develop its unique flavour as it ages," he tells AFP.

Cinnamon, ginger and pepper are also in the spice mix, he adds, though he politely refuses to divulge further details.

"Like fine wine, good gingerbread must be aged and like wine making, the process requires a lot of know-how," he adds.

Around him are a hundred or so vats lined up in neat rows across the factory's bottom floor, each of them weighing around 700 kilogrammes (1,500 pounds).