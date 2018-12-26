Libya's 'green gold' olive industry hit by export ban

But the industry of extracting olive oil, often dubbed "green gold", is now under threat after Libyan authorities halted exports in a bid to "protect" local produce.

Libya has depended heavily on exports of its ample crude oil reserves since the 2011 fall of longtime ruler Moamer Kadhafi.

The North African nation, mired in bitter internal conflicts since Kadhafi's ouster, has failed to diversify its economy despite the enormous potential of its tourism and fisheries industries.

Authorities repeatedly express their desire to develop the promising olive oil industry.

But in Tarhuna, farmers and workers at olive presses view such pledges with scepticism.

"We constantly have problems getting spare parts, which are getting expensive because of the collapse of the dinar against the dollar, but also because of the cost of the oil extraction process," said Zahri al-Bahri, owner of a press in Tarhuna.

On his farm, olives heavy with oil are harvested by hand in order not to damage the trees.

Laid out on huge sheets, the ripened crop is transported in flour sacks to the presses where their rich, redolent oil is carefully extracted.

"There is enough production in Libya," said Bahri. "I don't understand why we can't export anymore."

Exports of Libya's most emblematic products namely dates, honey and olive oil have been halted since 2017.

A decree at the time said the suspension would be "temporary" to meet domestic market needs.

But no date has yet been set to resume exports.

Justifying the ban, an official in the agriculture ministry said produce had been "exported in bulk at low prices and without adding value for the Libyan economy", leaving domestic demand for oil to be met by expensive imports.

Frustrated farmers continue to grapple with a dearth of specialised bottling and packaging plants, leaving them unable to climb the value chain.