India's longest road-rail bridge near China border opened

The 4.9-kilometre Bogibeel Bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Assam state connects Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts, which border Arunachal Pradesh state, a disputed territory claimed by China.

"Bogibeel is not merely a bridge, but a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of people in the region. It has enhanced connectivity between Assam and other parts of the nation," Modi told a public rally at the site.

The bridge, which features a three-lane road on top and a double-line rail track below, holds huge significance for India's defence, as it has been built strong enough to facilitate the movement of battle tanks and even support fighter jet landings.

The bridge, built at a cost of 59 billion rupees (840 million dollars), will reduce rail and road travel time by between three and four hours, according to officials.

Bogibeel is also Asia's second-longest rail-and-road connector and has a lifespan of around 120 years, officials said.