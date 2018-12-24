Queen Elizabeth to call for peace on earth and goodwill to all

The monarch's address will come less than 100 days before Britain is due to leave the European Union, with the divorce deal in doubt amid strong opposition in Westminster.

The broadcast will emphasise the need for civility between those with opposing views.

"Even with the most deeply-held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding," the 92-year-old will say.

The address was recorded in Buckingham Palace's white drawing room on December 12, a week before Prime Minister Theresa May's stoush in parliament with Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit.

The queen as head of state is required to remain publicly neutral on political affairs, with her annual address usually drawing on her religious beliefs.