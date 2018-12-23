World’s first pit hotel opens in Shanghai

Built nearly 100 meters below the ground, the Shimao Quarry Hotel is perfect for a low-key visit down under China's largest city.

The 19-storey luxury hotel is the world's lowest skyscraper, or more precisely, an "earthscraper." With only two storeys above the ground, people pay over 600 U.S. dollars per night for a view of a giant pit.

Xu Hongduo and her friend were lucky enough to be two of the hotel's earliest customers. The two ladies, both based right in Shanghai, were staying for the afternoon, grabbing a midday coffee beneath the weekend's sunny weather.

Xu, like many Shanghai residents, said she is curious about fancy novelties. She’s been waiting more than 10 years for this establishment's grand unveiling.

The hotel, located in suburban Shanghai, was a quarry 20 years ago. After the resources were exhausted, the location was slated to become a waste landfill. But as China tightened its environmental pollution controls, Shanghai decided to build something even the miners could not imagine.

Chen Xiaoxiang, chief engineer for the hotel's construction, said there is no similar project anywhere around the world. Installing ventilation, lighting, fireproof and earthquake-resistance systems were just some of the first few challenges encountered.

Now the once ugly scar has turned into a beautiful infrastructure miracle, bringing a fancy experience to locals and visitors alike.