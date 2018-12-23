In Tokyo, neighbourhood's last sushi joint struggles to stay afloat

His restaurant, Eiraku, is the last surviving sushi restaurant in a cluttered neighbourhood of steep cobblestoned hills and cherry trees unseen on most tourist maps of Tokyo. Caught between the rarified world of $300 omakase dinners and the brutal efficiency of chain-restaurant fish, mom-and-pop shops like it is fast disappearing.

In the 35 years since they opened up shop, the couple, Fukutsuna and his wife Mitsue, has seen many of their friends and patrons move away for a job or family. In the past decade, three family-owned sushi restaurants in the area have shuttered. In the empty spaces left behind, fluorescent 7-11s have moved in, with microwave bento boxes and $5 trays of sushi.

Japan is known around the world for its high-end sushi restaurants serving luxuriously fatty tuna and its bustling fish market where eager buyers pay millions of dollars for a single bluefin tuna. That image of Japan - a land where consumers whet their limitless appetite for expensive fish bought and sold in vibrant markets - has outlived reality.

While wealthy patrons of Michelin-rated sushi restaurants in Tokyo still enjoy access to premium tuna, fish like the Pacific saury, Hokkaido salmon and squid caught in the Sea of Japan - long considered mainstays at dinner tables of middle class families in Japan - have all but disappeared. Other popular fish like the Atka mackerel, until recently found at any number of noisy restaurants in Japan, are getting smaller and harder to catch.

This sudden scarcity has driven up prices of most popular fish in Japan, taking consumers by surprise. In response, less Japanese are buying and eating fish, choosing instead to cook cheaper chicken or beef.