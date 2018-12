The workers cooked up a huge pot of Aji de Fideo, or Pepper Pasta, a heavy, nutritious dish that they claim is the world's biggest batch.

Aji de Fideo is made of pasta or noodles, potatoes, beef, and vegetables as well as typically Bolivian spices.

"This dish is easy to make and more affordable and accessible for all families and it is more nutritious, too, and it makes enough for the whole family," said Mirian Conde Paredes as she shared a meal with her son.