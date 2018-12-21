Japan's new sightseeing train designed like a wooden Kyoto house

The train's interior is themed "Japanese Modern, "Kyomachiya," which refers to the wooden townhouses traditionally found in Kyoto in the 1950's.

The carriages will include circular windows and a mini Japanese garden. Each of the six carriages will depict Kyoto's changes across the seasons with one depicting autumn and maple leaves while another depicts winter and bamboo

The train will travel between Osaka Umeda Station and Kyoto Kawaramachi Station.

Passengers will not need to pay extra or book a reservation to experience the luxurious interior of the new "Kyo-train."

Tickets will only cost about 400 yen or around US$4.