Sherlock Holmes story gets comedy spin in 'Holmes and Watson'

The comedy films sees them take on the iconic roles of the literary pair as they use their brilliant minds to stop rival Professor James Moriarty, played by Ralph Fiennes, from assassinating Queen Victoria.

Starring alongside Ferrell and Reilly, who have previously shared top billing in "Step Brothers" and "Talladega Nights," are Rebecca Hall, Lauren Lapkus, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, and Hugh Laurie.

"Holmes and Watson" has a similar comedic tone to the British 'Carry On' movies of the 1960s and 70s, as well as some classic U.S. comedies.

"I think the feel in talking to the director, Etan Cohen, when we dove into this was that it was going to be kind of in the world of almost a Mel Brooks-ian kind of approach," Ferrell told Reuters. "It has some smart jokes but it also has some joke that are pure slapstick and go for the joke that will make you blush."

Reilly added that Holmes purists should welcome their take on the classics, saying: "Most of the jokes in the movie I think are based on stuff in the books. We're riffing on things that are in the books, that are done seriously in the books, but then we look at them in a funnier way."

"Holmes and Watson" hits theaters on December 25.