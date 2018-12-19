Festive Trends: Everything must shine!

It’s the perfect moment to shine brightly for end of year parties. Here are a selection of the most radiant silhouettes!

Concentrate on just one piece such as a top that will enliven an all-black look.

To break away from the glitz and glamour and for a more subtle appearance, wear a pencil skirt or dress, with a woolen jumper, a hoodie, or a sweatshirt accessorised with ankle boots or cowboy boots for an urban appearance. For a chic, casual look, pair sequin embroidered trousers with a t-shirt!

Wear a rainbow coloured striped sailor shirt with a pleated skirt or a high waisted trouser for a festive marine spirit.

Fall back into the 80s, with a skin-tight, metallic outfit enhanced with squared shoulders, taken in at the waist or draped on dresses.

In all cases it’s the perfect moment and the ideal opportunity to wear your most glamorous outfit!