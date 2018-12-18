Could planes with no moving parts take off?

This plane, launched in a Massachusetts gymnasium, was inspired by Star Trek.

Its developers at MIT want to bring futuristic Sci Fi to life.

Steven Barrett, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT, says: "What we did recently was fly the first ever plane to have no moving parts in the propulsion system. We call that a solid state airplane. And what that means is that we have no propellers, no turbines, but instead a series of electrodes that ionise air, which means stripping off electrons and then accelerate the ionised air to create a propulsive force."

Researchers say ion wind propulsion could fly near-silent drones - and one day fuel-efficient, hybrid passenger planes.

Steven Barrett, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT, says: "Further back on the plane we have some electrodes that are minus 20,000 volts. Near the filaments at the front the electric field is so strong that electrons get removed from nitrogen in the air, leaving behind positively charged nitrogen ions. Those ions are attracted towards the back of the plane and as they flow towards the back they collide with neutral molecules transferring momentum to those molecules, or in other words imparting velocity into them. And that creates a wind or a stream of air that propels the airplane forward."

Electrodes hanging on the prototype's wing produce drag, so for its next version the team wants to produce a propulsive force integrated in the aircraft's skin.