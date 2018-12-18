Da Vinci design jewel still key for Tuscan silk weavers

Tucked away in the historic San Frediano neighbourhood in Florence, L'Antico Setificio Fiorentino was founded in 1786 and is one of the oldest silk workshops in Europe.

Its looms date back to the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, but the jewel at its heart is a machine to unwind the reels of threads, designed by Renaissance genius Da Vinci, who died in 1519.

The polymath's device is used to prepare the threads before they are placed on the loom, following a technique that has been closely guarded down the centuries.

Golden chenille, damask and taffeta with floral or geometric motifs are among the fabrics made here and sold for between 200 euros ($226) and 1,500 euros ($1,700) per metre.

The workshop, which since 2010 has belonged to the family of Italian fashion designer Stefano Ricci, manufactures fabrics, lace and ribbons in styles and colours favoured by the historic House of Medici, an Italian banking family and political dynasty.

It was during the Medici's rise to power that silk manufacturing enjoyed a boom along the banks of the Arno River.